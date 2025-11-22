<i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Crackling Chemistry Set To Steal The Show In A Wild Rom-Com

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 35th birthday today, November 22. On the special occasion, the actor surprised his fans with the brand new teaser of his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the romantic comedy features Ananya Panday as the female lead.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, "Thank you for all the birthday love..yeh raha Ray ka return gift. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!"

The teaser introduces Kartik Aaryan as a self-proclaimed mama's boy who confidently flaunts his chiselled physique, claiming that he's a sought-after catch among women. However, the story takes a turn when Kartik meets Ananya, a modern woman who embodies a different perspective on relationships.

Unlike the casual hookup culture that Kartik seems to be a part of, Ananya yearns for a more traditional and meaningful connection. When these two individuals with contrasting views on love and relationships meet on an international holiday, their encounter gets off to a rocky start. Kartik taunts Ananya about her feminist beliefs, while she finds herself constantly irritated by his carefree and flirtatious nature.

Despite their differences, the teaser focuses on the chemistry between the two leads, featuring them dancing and singing together. Eventually, they find themselves falling in love as they deal with each other's opposing personalities and approaches to relationships. The film's narrative explores the clash between traditional values and modern attitudes, setting the stage for a romantic and transformative journey for the two protagonists.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. It will release in theatres on Christmas this year.