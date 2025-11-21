Weekend Binge: Celebrate Kartik Aaryan's 35th Birthday With His Top 5 Films

Kartik Aaryan will turn 35 this Saturday, November 22. The actor marked his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He played the lead role of Rajjo aka Rajat in this romantic comedy, which was a success at the box office.

Over the years, Kartik has entertained fans with his versatile roles. From the perfect romantic hero in Luka Chuppi to the parathlete legend in Chandu Champion, the actor has ruled the screens like a true ‘Shehzada.'

Here are some top Kartik Aaryan movies you can enjoy over the weekend:

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

The film centres on the lives of three bachelors who live together in Noida. They meet girls and fall in love, only to quickly realise that relationships are not as straightforward as they imagined. The movie is particularly known for Kartik Aaryan's seven-minute-long monologue, in which he expresses his frustrations about women's demands and nature.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

The film's story revolves around two childhood best friends, Sonu and Titu, played by Kartik and Sunny Singh, respectively. When Titu meets Sweety and decides to marry her, Sonu feels something is wrong with her. He is convinced that Sweety is manipulative and tries his best to save Titu from her. The film showcases the conflict between friendship and love.

3. Luka Chuppi (2019)

The story is set in Mathura and follows Kartik's character as a star reporter for a local news channel. He falls in love with the headstrong woman, played by Kriti Sanon. The couple decides to try a live-in relationship during a business trip to test their compatibility before marriage. Things get complicated when their traditional families assume they are already married and chaos ensues as they try to hide the truth.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

The film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The story follows Ruhaan, a travel enthusiast, who meets Reet, a member of a royal family, on a trip. An accidental encounter leads them to Reet's ancestral home in Rajasthan, where they encounter the spirit of Manjulika, leading to chaos and a mix of spooky and comedic situations.

5. Chandu Champion (2024)

The sports drama is based on the extraordinary true story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Kartik plays the titular role, who goes on a journey through immense adversity to achieve his dream of winning an Olympic gold medal for India.