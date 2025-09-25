Vikrant Massey Confirms He Replaced Kartik Aaryan In Karan Johar's <i>Dostana 2</i>: "You Will See Me In Good Designer Clothes"

Vikrant Massey, who won his first National Award for 12th Fail, has also bagged his first Dharma project. In a recent interview, the Lootera actor confirmed the news.

What's Happening

Speaking to Times Now, Vikrant Massey said, "You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don't know why I'm not talking. I'm doing Dostana 2. I'm doing my first Dharma movie."

Vikrant, known for his acting calibre, will be seen in the typical Dharma avatar in the film.

"Usme you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I have wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe," he said.

Vikrant, however, refused to reveal the name of the female lead in the film. He said, "I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai (I won't reveal that, Karan sir will say as it is a big announcement)."

Confirming Lakshya's casting, he said, "Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise," he said.

The Dostana 2 Fiasco

After months of speculation, Dharma Productions shared an official announcement in 2021 mentioning the recasting of the much-hyped project Dostana 2. The statement read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic)."

Following the announcement, rumours of a rift between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan surfaced, though the actor and the director tried to maintain silence on the subject all these years. Even when Kartik was asked about the rift by journalists, he tried to evade the questions. Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were supposed to headline the film. Later, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar hit the headlines when they shared the stage together at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.