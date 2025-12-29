<i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Manages Rs 24 Crore Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Storm

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri continues to hold steady at the box office. On its first Sunday, the Sameer Vidwans directorial collected Rs 5.25 crore, according to a report by trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the romantic drama has so far earned a total of Rs 23.75 crore in the domestic market.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 4, Tu Meri Main Tera recorded an overall occupancy of 24.85%. Morning shows opened at a modest 8.44%, which saw a noticeable jump in the afternoon with 27.82%. Evening shows performed the best at 39.03%, while night shows registered an occupancy of 24.11%.



The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer earned Rs 7.75 crore on Thursday, Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday, and approx. Rs 5.25 crore on Sunday. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 23.75 crore.



The film is facing tough competition at the box office with Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar earned Rs 730.70 crore at the domestic box office in 24 days.

About The Film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan “Ray” Mehra, Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh. The film follows the journey of two people who find love in each other but are forced apart by family pressures. They part ways with heavy hearts, holding on to the hope that fate will bring them together again someday.

Before Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In a chat with Filmfare, Kartik was asked if he had noticed any change in Ananya since their last collaboration. Responding to this, the actor said, “I kept saying even back then that she was really good, even when we were doing Pati Patni Aur Woh, we had a lot of fun doing that film."

In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania, Grusha Kapoor, Lokesh Mittal, and Raghav Binani in important roles. The film is collectively produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.



