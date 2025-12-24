Kartik Aaryan Reveals Having A "Soft Corner" For Ananya Panday: "It Has Always Been Love, Love, Love"

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are gearing up for their upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is slated to release in cinemas on Christmas, December 25.

The movie marks Kartik and Ananya's second collaboration after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Beyond their professional association, the two were also rumoured to have dated in the past.

Ahead of the film's release, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his equation with Ananya Panday in an interview with Filmfare.

When asked if he had noticed any changes in Ananya since Pati Patni Aur Woh and now Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik responded, "I kept saying even back then that she was really good, even when we were doing Pati Patni Aur Woh, we had a lot of fun doing that film."

Kartik added that over time, he and Ananya have become more understanding of each other.

"It's been a journey. We've had our moments in life and we've seen the ups and downs. And somewhere down the line, I've realised that both of us, as individuals, have really evolved and grown into that space. Mine and Ananya's relationship has never been about hatred or love-hate. It's always been love, love, love, irrespective of the situation in life," he shared.

Clarifying where they stand today, Kartik Aaryan added that he will always have a soft spot for her.

"I've always had a soft corner for her, and I would like to believe she has that for me too. So yes, we've evolved. There was a certain kiddish nature that both of us had earlier. You mature with time. That childishness is still there inside but it's a bit more curbed now. And that's okay," he said.

Coming back to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the film is backed by a strong production team. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Bhumika Tewari under Dharma Productions, along with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures.