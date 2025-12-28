Atlee's Emotional Tribute To Thalapathy Vijay Steals The Show At <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Audio Launch: "One Last Time"

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan had its grand audio launch in Malaysia on Sunday. The film marks the final silver screen outing of the Tamil superstar. The event was a grand celebration, attracting huge crowds of fans and industry stalwarts.

Atlee also made an appearance as one of the distinguished guests. He paid a heartfelt tribute to Thalapathy Vijay. The filmmaker acknowledged his contributions to the film industry and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. The duo previously worked together in films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

During the speech, Atlee addressed the sentiment of ‘one last time' of Vijay's role in Jana Nayagan. The Jawan director said, “I don't know how to define that ‘one last time'. The Vijay I know has done everything like it's the last time. He has given every shot thinking this is the last shot, I have to give my best."

Drawing parallels between Vijay's previous roles and his current performance, he added, “That ‘one last time' was IPS Vijay Kumar. That ‘one last time' was Thalapathy Vetri Maaran. That ‘one last time' was Rayappan. And I think the ‘one last time' is Jana Nayagan.”

After the end of his speech, Atlee ran across the stage to hug Vijay. The gesture evoked enthusiastic applause and cheers from the assembled fans.

Too emotional movement for all auditorium fans!????????❤️



Love you 3000 @atlee Anna forever!????????????????????????



Ennoda Anna ennoda Thalapathy #ThalapathyVijay Anna! ????????????????????#JanaNayaganAudioLanuch pic.twitter.com/3wBe48P4fe — ????VJSTR???? (@kaarthik_vj_str) December 27, 2025

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Priyamani in key roles. The film's first-look poster featured Vijay dressed in a blue shirt and black denims. He was seen taking a selfie with an electrified crowd.

Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Censors Ask For Extensive Cuts In Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, Director To Go To Revising Committee