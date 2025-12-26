Exclusive: Censors Ask For Extensive Cuts In Sivakarthikeyan's <i>Parasakthi,</i> Director To Go To Revising Committee

Pongal 2026 is set to witness fireworks at the Tamil Nadu box office with the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi. Sources told NDTV that the Central Board of Film Certification in Chennai has asked filmmaker Sudha Kongara to remove certain scenes and dialogues related to the anti-Hindi agitation depicted in the film.

Sources in the Tamil film industry also told NDTV that Sudha Kongara has approached the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai. The director is reportedly concerned that the cuts could affect the narrative and alter its historical representation. However, neither the filmmaker nor the producer, Dawn Pictures, has issued an official statement on the matter.

About Parasakthi

Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela (making her Tamil debut) in lead roles.

The film, with music by GV Prakash Kumar, is said to be a historical drama set in 1960s Madras, capturing the socio-political climate of Tamil Nadu at the time. The state witnessed anti-Hindi agitations during that period, and Sivakarthikeyan is believed to play a college student deeply involved in these protests.

Media reports suggest that Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi narrates the story of student leader M. Rajendran, who died during the demonstrations. The film is described as a tale of brotherhood, student activism, patriotism, and the struggle for linguistic identity, with strong socio-political undertones.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer was initially scheduled for release on January 14 but was unexpectedly advanced to January 10. Dawn Pictures confirmed the decision in an official statement posted on X on December 22. "We wish to inform the media and audiences that the release of Parasakthi has been preponed to 10 January 2026 (sic)," the note read. The producer stated that the decision was based on "sustained demand from theatrical stakeholders" and aimed to "maximise its theatrical potential" during the busy festive season.

Expectations are high for Parasakthi, as it marks Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film and is a major release from Red Giant and Dawn Pictures. The film is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, making it the biggest project of Sivakarthikeyan's career.



Its pre-release business has generated significant buzz in the industry. According to News18, Zee5 acquired the OTT rights for Rs 52 crore, while Kalaignar TV secured the satellite rights for approximately Rs 32 crore. The audio rights have reportedly been purchased by SaReGaMa for over Rs 15 crore.



Also Read: Sreeleela On Parasakthi Vs Vijay's Jana Nayagan Pongal Clash: 'Hope People Like Our Film'