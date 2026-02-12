Censor Board Snips 'Woman Slapping Visual' By 2 Seconds In <i>O'Romeo</i>, Swaps 'Item' With 'Kumari'

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo will hit the theatres tomorrow. The film marks Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj. It has received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification.

After Kabir Singh, this is Shahid Kapoor's second film to receive an 'A' certificate.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film was asked to implement several changes to its dialogues.

To start with, 'Item' was replaced with 'Kumari'. In one scene, a word was muted, while in another, an 'inappropriate' word was deleted.

There have been no cuts to the romantic and intimate scenes.

However, a few violent scenes came under the scanner.

A close-up visual of throat-cutting was reduced by 20% (3 seconds). Two seconds were reduced in two shots—one with close-up visuals of 'bloodshed head hitting' and one with a close-up shot of blood squirting on a woman's face.

'Woman slapping visual' was also reduced by 20% (2 seconds), cited Bollywood Hungama.

Lastly, anti-tobacco and anti-smoking tickers were added, and the length of each disclaimer—along with its voice-over—was increased. The latter added 1 minute and 57 seconds to the film's runtime.

After the changes were made, O'Romeo was awarded the censor certificate on February 11.

The film's length, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 178.41 minutes—or 2 hours, 58 minutes, and 41 seconds.

O'Romeo boasts a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

Triptii Dimri plays Shahid Kapoor's love interest. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a rugged gangster torn between passion and love.