Thalapathy Vijay Trips And Falls After Being Mobbed At Chennai Airport Post Jana Nayagan Event In Malaysia

TVK chief and actor Vijay fell at Chennai Airport on Sunday while attempting to get into his car.

On his return from Malaysia, Vijay, who was surrounded by a huge crowd, walked towards the exit area and moments before getting into the car, tripped and fell as the crowds surged.

Immediately, security personnel lifted him and helped him into the car.

On Sunday night, the actor-politician returned from Malaysia after attending the Jana Nayagan audio release event. The film is said to be his swansong.

Reportedly, according to visuals aired on some television channels, a car, said to be part of Vijay's convoy, was involved in a very minor mishap on the airport premises.

However, officials did not comment.

At the audio launch, Vijay announced he is giving up cinema to stand up for his fans, who built him a 'kottai' (fort), a Tamil symbol of a bastion, akin to Fort St George, housing Tamil Nadu's legislature, secretariat, and Chief Minister's office.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That's why I've decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I'm giving up cinema itself," the actor said.

The audio launch was organised at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, drawing nearly 1 lakh fans and entering the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. Malaysia is home world's largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

