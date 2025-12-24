Anand Bakshi's Son Slams Remix Of <i>Saat Samundar Paar</i> In Kartik Aaryan's <i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i>

The remix of the iconic track Saat Samundar Paar from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has triggered a major debate online, with the original lyricist's family now raising concerns over songwriting credits.

Rakesh Anand Bakshi Calls Out Crediting Format On Streaming Platforms

The newly released version of the song received a mixed response from listeners, many of whom felt the essence of the original had been lost. The track was originally composed by Viju Shah, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan.

On Wednesday, Anand Bakshi's son, Rakesh Anand Bakshi, took to Instagram after noticing that both Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani were credited as lyricists for the remix, even though Nawani has only added a few lines

Sharing a screenshot of the credits, Rakesh wrote, "The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer singer etc as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics; Like they've put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too. This is the format which is currently used in streaming Platforms. They need to reform it. ASAP. It's 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can't effect reform ASAP."

He tagged music label Saregama and the singer while urging platforms to distinguish between original and additional lyrical contributions.

He added, "ORIGINAL CREATORS Anand Bakshi, Viju Shah. (I APPRECIATE THE SINGER HAS RECOMPOSED IT SLOWER, AND SUNG IT WELL, BUT I DO NOT APPRECIATE THE LYRICS HE RECREATED, THEY ARE NOT IN KEEPING WITH THE THOUGHT BEHIND THE EARLIER VERSE, ITS A MISMATCH, BREAKS THE CONTINUITY OF THE EARLIER VERSE."

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, and is set to release in cinemas on December 25.