<i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Film Earns Rs 7.25 Crore On Christmas

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit theatres on Christmas, December 25. Amid the box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the movie opened to a decent response at the box office. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama collected Rs 7.25 crore in the domestic market on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

About Tu Meri Main Tera's Box Office Collection

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri registered a steady overall occupancy on its first Thursday. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 18.18%, which picked up significantly in the afternoon at 38.48%. Evening shows recorded 41.36%, while night shows peaked at 40.23%.

About The Film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan "Ray" Mehra, Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, Neena Gupta as Pinky Mehra, and Jackie Shroff as Col. Amar Wardhan Singh. Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania, Grusha Kapoor, Lokesh Mittal, and Raghav Binani are also part of the project.

In NDTV's review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge primed for audiences that, even in 2025, haven't fully shrugged off mores of the past even as they look for modern, unencumbered relationships. The film tries something new without abandoning its Bollywood romantic fantasy moorings. It works best when it lets go of the past and revels in that act.” Click here to read the full review. ​

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The movie marks the second collaboration of the leading duo, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.



