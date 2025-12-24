Will <i>Dhurandhar</i> Numbers Be Impacted By Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Film? Trade Analyst Answers

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is officially on the list of the 10 highest-grossing Indian blockbusters ever. The Ranveer Singh-fronted film shows no signs of slowing down, and ever since its release on December 5, the competition at the box office has been minimal, with no major releases.

However, as the year approaches its last weekend, Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, led by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is the last big release with a star cast.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh weighs in on whether Kartik and Ananya's film will impact Dhurandhar's glorious run at the cinemas.

"Kartik Enjoys A Following Among The Youth

Taran Adarsh states that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a completely different genre.

He says, "Well, it's a rom-com. It depends on what the content is. The trailer is coming out today. I genuinely feel that, Kartik enjoys a good following among the youth. For the sake of the industry, we need a good closure for 2025."

He adds, "Of course, Dhurandhar is doing that. One week back, Tere Ishk Mein also did - it is a hit. Not denying it. But the thing is, the last release - of course, the last major release - that is Kartik's film. I hope it works."

Dhurandhar's Impressive Box Office Run In 19 Days

Dhurandhar has entered the Rs 600 crore club in India within 19 days of its release.

According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar collected Rs 20.40 crore on the 19th day, taking its net total at the domestic box office to Rs 619.3 crore.

As for worldwide gross collection, Dhurandhar stands at Rs 925.28 crore.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The romantic drama is backed by an extensive production team, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Bhumika Tewari producing under Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, best known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set for a worldwide theatrical release during Christmas 2025.

