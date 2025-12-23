<i>Dhurandhar</i> To Beat <i>Chhaava</i> Today, Becoming '2025's Highest Grossing Film': Trade Analyst

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down as it eyes the Rs 600-crore club in India. As the last weekend of 2025 nears, Dhurandhar seems unstoppable, with no major release except Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri releasing on December 25, which is also a completely different genre.

In a conversation with NDTV, trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave his verdict on whether Dhurandhar can be called the top-grossing film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava - and the answer is yes.

Chhaava's total India net collection stands at Rs 601.54 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. On Day 18, December 22, Dhurandhar earned Rs 16.5 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection in India now stands at around Rs 572.25 crore. Thus, it will most definitely cross Chhaava's collections.

Taran Adarsh said, "Dhurandhar will cross Chhaava. If you take the overseas collection as well, then it has already surpassed Chhaava. Dhurandhar can be called the highest-grossing film of 2025."

Overseas Collection

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava collected approximately Rs 91 crore overseas, contributing significantly to the worldwide gross of over Rs 800 crore.

On Day 18, Dhurandhar's overseas collection stands at Rs 190 crore, well past Chhaava's numbers. Its current total worldwide collection is Rs 876.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers For Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has entered the list of the top ten highest-grossing Indian films based on domestic net collections, overtaking Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to claim the tenth spot. Animal earned Rs 553 crore in India during its theatrical run.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar crossed the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol's 2024 blockbuster Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 543 crore). The film achieved this milestone without relying on dubbed versions, which had significantly boosted collections for Pathaan and Animal.

The movie opened strongly, collecting Rs 103 crore in its first weekend - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. Weekday momentum continued with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total past Rs 150 crore. With Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week tally reached Rs 207.25 crore. The second Friday added Rs 32.5 crore.

The second weekend saw an even bigger surge, with Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Weekdays followed with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, 18 December.

Collections stood at Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, taking the overall total to Rs 555.75 crore. On December 22, the third Monday, earnings dipped slightly to around Rs 16 crore, bringing the cumulative domestic collection to approximately Rs 571.75 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. The makers have confirmed that a sequel is set to release on March 19 next year.

