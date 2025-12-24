Rs 925 Crore Worldwide: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Is Now In Top 10 Indian Blockbusters Ever

2025 began with sensational blockbusters across genres such as Chhaava and Saiyaara. And who knew they will get a fierce competitor in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar which is closing the year with a bang. The Ranveer Singh-fronted film has not only passed with flying colours at the box office, but it has also entered the list of the 10 highest-grossing Indian blockbusters ever.

In India, Dhurandhar's box office figure stand at Rs 619.30 crore on Wednesday morning. Its worldwide gross collection has moved Dhurandhar to the 9th spot with a staggering figure of Rs 925.28 crore, now leaving behind Animal at the 10th spot with Rs 917.82 crore.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time

Dhurandhar has entered the Rs 600 crore club in India within 19 days of its release.

According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar collected Rs 20.40 crore on the 19th day of its release, taking its net total at the domestic box office to Rs 619.3 crore.

Here's a look at the full list of the 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time with their worldwide gross collections, as of today, in chronological order:

Dangal (Hindi) - Rs 1,968.03-2,200 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu) - Rs 1,810.60 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu) - Rs 1,642-1,800 crore RRR (Telugu) - Rs 1,300-1,387 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (Kannada) - Rs 1,200-1,250 crore Jawan (Hindi) - Rs 1,148.32 crore Pathaan (Hindi) - Rs 1,050.30 crore Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu) - Rs 1,042-1,100 crore Dhurandhar (Hindi) - Rs 925.28 crore Animal (Hindi) - Rs 917.82 crore

Day 19 Breakdown Of Dhurandhar's Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar opened on a solid note, earning Rs 103 crore in its first weekend - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The momentum carried into weekdays with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total beyond Rs 150 crore. With Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week tally stood at Rs 207.25 crore.

The second Friday added Rs 32.5 crore, followed by a massive surge over the weekend - Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Weekdays remained strong with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, December 18.

The third weekend brought Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 555.75 crore. On December 22, the third Monday, collections dipped slightly to Rs 16.5 crore.

According to Jio Studios, the total box office earnings of Dhurandhar in India on Wednesday morning stand at Rs 619.3 crore (nett).

It is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide, surpassing Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

About Dhurandhar

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. The film's sequel will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore In India