<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5, has entered the Rs 600 crore club in India within 19 days of its release.

"The epic saga stands unshaken! #Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide," read the post shared by film's production banner Jio Studios on X on Wednesday.

According to Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar collected Rs 20.40 crore on the 19th day of its release, taking up its nett total at the domestic box office to Rs 619.3 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run and has now entered the list of the top ten highest-grossing Indian films based on domestic net collections. The film has climbed to the tenth spot after surpassing several major titles and is steadily moving towards the Rs 600 crore milestone.

The film opened on a solid note, earning Rs 103 crore in its first weekend - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The momentum carried into weekdays with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total beyond Rs 150 crore. With Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week tally stood at Rs 207.25 crore.

The second Friday added Rs 32.5 crore, followed by a massive surge over the weekend - Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Weekdays remained strong with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, December 18.

The third weekend brought Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 555.75 crore. On December 22, the third Monday, collections dipped slightly to Rs 16.5 crore.

According to Jio Studios, the total box office earnings of Dhurandhar in India on Wednesday morning stand at Rs 619.3 crore (nett).

It is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide, surpassing Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

About Dhurandhar

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. The film's sequel will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.



