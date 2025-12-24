<i>Dhurandhar Part 2</i> To Release In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada And Malayalam On March 19, 2026

Dhurandhar has been running successfully in theatres since its release on December 5. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, features a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in India, and now trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the sequel will be released in five languages, unlike the first part, which was only in Hindi.

Dhurandhar 2 Update

During the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar, the makers revealed that the sequel will release on March 19, 2026. Taran Adarsh shared that Dhurandhar 2 will hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

He wrote, "#BreakingNews... DHURANDHAR 2 TO RELEASE IN HINDI + ALL SOUTH INDIAN LANGUAGES... The storm is set to return... This time, everywhere. #Dhurandhar2, slated for a grand #Eid release on 19 March 2026, will release simultaneously in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada, and #Malayalam. #Dhurandhar2 is currently in the post-production stage." Take a look at the post here:

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has emerged as a blockbuster, earning over Rs 600 crore in India. The film opened strongly with Rs 103 crore in its first weekend (Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday) and maintained momentum through weekdays, ending week one at Rs 207.25 crore.

The second weekend saw a surge, while weekdays stayed solid. By the third weekend, collections reached Rs 555.75 crore. The film continues its record-breaking run as 2025's biggest hit. After 19 days, the film's total collection stands at Rs 619.3 crore nett in India, as reported by Jio Studios.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3 Over Salary Days After Release Date Reveal: Sources