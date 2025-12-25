<i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> X Reviews: Some Feel Kartik-Ananya's Film Is "Youthful", Others Say "Never Takes Off"

Advertisement

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Reviews: Some Feel Kartik-Ananya's Film Is "Youthful", Others Say "Never Takes Off"

It was a mixed bag of responses, with audiences sharing both positive and negative opinions

A still from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit the screens today.

As always, the Internet is buzzing about the last big release of the year, which appeared to be a fun and frothy rom-com in true Bollywood style from its trailer and songs.

The Internet's verdict is in, and mixed reactions have been pouring in.

While one person wrote, "Hits the right emotional and entertainment note," some felt, "A romantic drama that never takes off."

Positive comments read, "It is a unique romantic comedy," and that it feels "fresh, youthful, and wholesome."

On the contrary, there were some harsh comments, with viewers calling it "unbearable, pathetic," and "Do not even contribute a penny for such movies."

Have a look at some of the X reactions here:

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The romantic drama is backed by an extensive production team, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Bhumika Tewari producing under Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, best known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theatres today, December 25, 2025.

