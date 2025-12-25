<i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> X Reviews: Some Feel Kartik-Ananya's Film Is "Youthful", Others Say "Never Takes Off"

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit the screens today.

As always, the Internet is buzzing about the last big release of the year, which appeared to be a fun and frothy rom-com in true Bollywood style from its trailer and songs.

The Internet's verdict is in, and mixed reactions have been pouring in.

While one person wrote, "Hits the right emotional and entertainment note," some felt, "A romantic drama that never takes off."

Positive comments read, "It is a unique romantic comedy," and that it feels "fresh, youthful, and wholesome."

On the contrary, there were some harsh comments, with viewers calling it "unbearable, pathetic," and "Do not even contribute a penny for such movies."

It was a mixed bag of responses, with audiences sharing both positive and negative opinions.

Have a look at some of the X reactions here:

#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeriReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a thoroughly enjoyable film that hits the right emotional and entertainment notes. The movie is engaging from start to finish with a strong narrative flow.#KartikAaryan delivers an intense and… pic.twitter.com/BbuhPqO3in — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) December 25, 2025

REVIEW #TMMT - BEAUTIFUL ENTERTAINER



You may or may not go to watch #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri with your girlfriend, but you must definitely watch it with your parents. This film is a unique romantic story that places a child's love and responsibility towards their parents… pic.twitter.com/poilyBgCwQ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2025

#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMerireview ⭐/5

A romantic drama that never takes off. Poor direction by Sameer Vidwans, routine story, awkward dialogues, and dull performances. Wasted potential, wasted talent. Complete misfire #TuMeriMeinTeraMeinTeraTuMeri #review pic.twitter.com/MEC1d8QGBs — Lokesh Chandra ⚡️ (@socialloki) December 25, 2025

#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeriReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri feels fresh, youthful, and wholesome.#KartikAaryan once again proves his versatility - from Chandu Champion to this, he slips into the character effortlessly and brings charm, emotion, and energy to the… pic.twitter.com/JuCsX2SVYb — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) December 25, 2025

#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMerireview



Pathetic, unbearable, worst 😭

Bhai kya hugaa hai — kya_Yrr_Rahul (@WritesRahu4896) December 25, 2025

Why did you go & watch? Couldn't you understand from trailer itself? Do not contribute even a penny to such movies. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeriReview — santosh kumar (@santudadda) December 25, 2025

#TMMTMTTM dazzles visually but falters narratively. #KartikAaryan shines, yet thin writing and meandering subplots render it an underwhelming watch. ⭐⭐½ #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeriReview pic.twitter.com/zIfe3NOfPP — Sammie (@Prasparrow) December 25, 2025

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The romantic drama is backed by an extensive production team, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Bhumika Tewari producing under Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, best known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theatres today, December 25, 2025.

