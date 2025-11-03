Kartik Aaryan's <i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> To Clash With Agastya Nanda's <i>Ikkis</i> On December 25

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, will hit the big screen on December 25. The movie is going to be a romantic comedy, a perfect pick to enjoy with your partner, friends, and family.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, it was previously slated to hit theatres on December 31. In fact, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, was going to be released on December 25. However, its release has been pushed to April 17, 2026.

Following this announcement, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri makers shared the new release date of the film.

The actors shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram. "I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," read the caption.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Ananya, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri To Clash With Ikkis On December 25

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It will release alongside Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis.

Maddock Films shared the official trailer on social media and wrote, "This Christmas, courage takes the big screen."

"Ikkis, an untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, directed by Sriram Raghavan," the statement further read.