OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i>, <i>Mrs Deshpande</i> And More

This holiday season, several exciting films and web series are set to premiere in theatres and on your OTT screens. From gripping thrillers and sci-fi dramas to light-hearted comedies and popular international series, there's something for everyone.

Here's a roundup of every new release this week:

Mrs Deshpande (December 19) - Jio Hotstar

An Indian adaptation of the acclaimed French thriller La Mante, Madhuri Dixit plays a convicted serial killer who has been imprisoned for years. When a copycat killer emerges, the police are forced to seek her help.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (December 19) - Netflix

This is a standalone sequel to the 2020 film of the same name. The story revolves around Inspector Jatil Yadav as he investigates a complex murder case. His investigation uncovers a web of greed, betrayal and dark family secrets that all point towards a deadly conspiracy.

Four More Shots Please Season 4 (December 19) - Prime Video

Billed as the "season of joy," the finale follows the four friends as they confront uncomfortable truths and personal growth. The season explores Damini's reflection on her past choices, Anjana's evolution, Umang's rebuilding of herself and Siddhi's journey toward self-discovery.

A Time For Bravery (December 19) - Netflix

The story revolves around a nervous psychoanalyst who is sentenced to community service after a traffic accident. He is assigned to provide therapy to a depressed police officer reeling from his wife's infidelity. The two form an unlikely bond and soon find themselves entangled in a dangerous criminal conspiracy that threatens national security.

The Great Flood (December 19) - Netflix

Set on what appears to be the last day on Earth, the film depicts a catastrophic global flood that submerges the planet. The story centres on survivors trapped inside a high-rise apartment building that is rapidly sinking into the rising water.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 (December 20) - Netflix

The show wrapped up its third season in September 2025 and is returning after a brief two-month hiatus. The new season, featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, aims to appeal to all age groups with a mix of fresh sketches and familiar banter.

Sicily Express (December 22) - Netflix

The series follows the misadventures of Salvo and Valentino, two Sicilian friends working as nurses in Milan who find themselves desperately missing home as Christmas approaches. They discover a magical dumpster portal that instantly transports them between Milan and Sicily. They attempt to run a secret commuter business using the portal.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls – Season 2 (December 24) – Discovery+

Zak Bagans and his team step into homes where people claim something strange is going on. These families say they are scared and out of options. After listening to their stories, the crew visits the houses to check for unusual activity. They document what they find and help the residents figure out what to do next. Each episode focuses on real homes and real experiences.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (December 25) - Theatres

Described as a heartwarming "Christmas romance", the film features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The plot follows two people who discover love while on individual journeys of self-discovery. Their bond is tested by the weight of family expectations and the complexities of modern relationships.

Anaconda (December 25) - Theatres

The film follows two friends, Doug and Griff, who are experiencing midlife crises and decide to head to the Amazon rainforest to remake their favourite movie from their youth. Things take a dangerous turn when they encounter a giant anaconda, turning their chaotic production into a life-or-death survival situation.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Season 2 (December 25) – Discovery+

This season brings the Harry Potter universe back in a fun, food-first way. James and Oliver Phelps return as hosts, guiding teams of skilled bakers as they create magical desserts. The challenge? Every bake is inspired by moments from the films and made on real movie sets. Actors from the franchise drop in, share behind-the-scenes stories and join judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef.

Hustlers, Gamblers, Crooks – Season 2 (December 26) – Discovery+

This series dives into real stories that feel straight out of a movie. Every episode follows people who took big risks and lived to talk about it. Hustles, cons, lucky breaks and bad calls all feature here. The stories are fast-paced and told directly by those involved.