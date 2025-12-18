<i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Love Story Is All Fizz

The makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have finally released the trailer of the film. Posters had already sparked conversations on social media, and now the makers have treated the audience to a 3-minute and 21-second-long trailer.

About The Trailer

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the story of Ray (played by Kartik Aaryan), a charming and carefree young man who believes in loving just one person for life while considering other relationships as casual flings.



During a layover after arriving from Los Angeles, Ray unexpectedly meets Rumi (played by Ananya Panday), a writer, and sparks fly between them.

The trailer hints at how their romance faces challenges when they return to their own realities. Conflicting views on marriage and future plans lead to emotional struggles and personal dilemmas, setting the stage for the film's drama. Watch the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Kartik wrote, "Kisse, kahaniyan, charche, Dastaan.... Adhoore ishq ke hi hote hai #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri in cinemas 25 Dec."

A grand trailer launch was held in Mumbai on December 18, attended by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar. This marks Kartik and Ananya's second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

About The Film

Jackie Shroff will play Rumi's father, while Neena Gupta appears as Ray's mother in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The cast also includes Aruna Irani along with other prominent names.



The film was officially announced in December 2024. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is set for a major release on December 25.



Earlier, it was supposed to face a box office clash with Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis, but Maddock Films has changed Ikkis' release date to January 1.



