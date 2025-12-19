Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Down Seeing Old Video Of Sridevi Winning NDTV Indian Of The Year Award In 2012

At the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, Janhvi Kapoor was honoured with the Actor of the Year (Female) award. There were two standout moments after the actress received her trophy.

The actress, who seems to possess quite the talent for mimicry, did one of her chachu Anil Kapoor.

She imitated his iconic line, "Ekdum jhakkas lag raha hai na? Sharp jawline, ekdum good looking."

Throwback To Sridevi Winning Entertainer Of The Year In 2012

Sridevi had received Entertainer of the Year in 2012 at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2012. As the clip played in the background, Janhvi was seen getting visibly emotional.

In the clip, the actress was asked, "When Bollywood heroes get older every year, and heroines younger, you have changed that around."

Sridevi said, "Thank you for the compliment. Things are changing and I am hoping for the best. Even the producers are ready to make changes. Wishing for the best."

Cut to 2025: after watching the clip, Janhvi said, "I could tell she was very excited to receive the award. We both are very nervous speakers. Thank you so much for sharing this (moment) with me. This part (Sridevi's death) of my personal life is out in the open as a public person. I'm forced to put on a brave face and behave all proper... But this is a personal moment, it is special award. This (seeing my mother on screen here) made it even more special. I am very moved."

Neeraj Ghaywan On Janhvi Kapoor

Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed Janhvi in Homebound, shared some kind words too.

"I am really so happy to see Janhvi getting this award. Without you this film would have been impossible. You bring the emotional core of the film. Seeing you get this award and accept it with such grace, it is sheer happiness."

Janhvi Kapoor had a massive year, with three releases in 2025, along with a film in Telugu. Her releases included the rom-com Param Sundari (August 29), Neeraj Ghaywan's Oscar-shortlisted Homebound (September 26), and the big-budget family entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (October 2).

Janhvi Kapoor On The Recognition

After receiving the award, the actress delivered a heartfelt and introspective speech as she reflected on her journey, the impact of her film, and the evolving sense of responsibility that comes with success and public recognition.

Speaking about the tangible milestones the film has achieved, from awards to global recognition, Janhvi emphasised that its impact on her personal growth mattered far more.

"There are tangible things, like the awards or the recognition or the crazy world tour that the film has been on. But in the ways that it has made me recognise the person I want to be, the kind of artist I want to be, it has made me sensitive to the cracks in our society," she said.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories—spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.