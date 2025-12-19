Actor Of The Year Vicky Kaushal Dedicates NDTV Indian Of The Year Award To His Baby Boy

Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor Award at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event held in New Delhi on Friday.

After receiving the award, he said, "Thank you for this honour. This is truly, truly special. It's a humbling honour. This award is for my family and my little one, who has come in as a blessing. Thank you so much. First time I'm out of town after becoming a father. I'm sure when he grows up, and watches this, he'll be proud of his dad. "

About Vicky Kaushal

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal pursued acting after assisting Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He starred in minor roles in films such as Bombay Velvet and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012). Breakthrough came with lead in Masaan (2015), earning critical acclaim, followed by Raazi (2018) and Sanju (2018).

However, his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) established him as a leading man, earning him a National Film Award for Best Actor.

He was last seen in Chhaava, where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also starred Rashmika Mandanna.

Chhaava became one of the year's major box office successes. The film collected Rs 708.5 crore nett in India (Rs 716.91 crore gross).

On the personal front, Vicky married Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021, in an intimate traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy on November 7.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

NDTV introduced its Indian of the Year awards in 2003, focusing on transformative figures across similar fields who embody India's identity and progress. Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian Of The Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.