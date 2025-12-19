Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Child After Mid-Shoot Emergency

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their second child on Friday. The delivery happened after she was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day.



Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Second Child

As per reports, Bharti was scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs that morning when her water broke unexpectedly. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she later delivered her child.



Bharti Singh and her husband revealed their second pregnancy during a family vacation in Switzerland. A few weeks ago, the comedian shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot on social media. In the photos, Bharti looked stunning in a blue silk gown adorned with white floral designs.



Sharing the pics, she wrote, "2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon (baby emoji)." Take a look at the post here:

Harsh and Bharti welcomed their first child, son Lakshya, in 2022.



About Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa



Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are among television's most popular couples. Bharti has carved a niche for herself with her impeccable comic timing and quirky persona.



Haarsh, who started his career as a writer, has also successfully transitioned into hosting. Apart from television, the duo also co-host a podcast together.



