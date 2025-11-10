Bharti Singh's Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Gifts Her A Rs 20 Lakh Bvlgari Watch, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Bharti Singh is a comedian, content creator, host, and producer. She is a renowned name in the television industry. From running a YouTube channel to starring in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, Laughter Chefs, Dance Deewane, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and more, she has been entertaining Indians for almost two decades now.

In December 2017, Bharti married writer Harsh Limbachiyaa after dating for a few years. Now the couple records vlogs and gives a glimpse into their lives. In one of their latest video on YouTube, Harssh Ne Di Mujhe Sabse Mehngi Watch, Bharti got emotional after receiving her long-overdue gift.

"Thank you, Harsh, thank you, thank you," she said in the video

Bharti Singh's Gift From Harsh Limbachiyaa Is A Rs 20 Lakh Bvlgari Watch

In the video, Bharti shared that she first saw this watch on global star Priyanka Chopra's wrist. She later remembered that many other actors were also wearing the same watch (or similar ones from Bvlgari) during their Serpenti Infinito exhibition in Mumbai from October 2 to October 17, 2025.

She was gushing over this watch for a long time, and below is a glimpse of it. The timeless masterpiece belongs to Bvlgari's Serpenti Tubogas collection and is priced at Rs 20,50,000 (including taxes).

The watch is from Bvlgari's Serpenti Tubogas collection. Photo: Bvlgari.com

The double-spiral watch is made with 18K rose gold and stainless steel. Featuring a diamond-set bezel and green lacquered soleil dial, it is a head-turner accessory. Not to mention that it is water-resistant up to 30 m.

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Bharti Singh's Latest Luxury Addition

"Priyanka Chopra, sun rahi ho kya? Maine bhi le li [Priyanka Chopra, are you listening? I also bought it]," said Bharti in the video, when she first unwrapped the Bvlgari watch.

Replying to her on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Main dekh bhi rahi hoon aur tumpe yeh watch itni achchi lag rahi hai mujhe, bht zada [I am watching [the vlog], and the watch is looking stunning on you]."

Priyanka Chopra reacted to Bharti Singh's new luxury addition. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

"Tum Bvlgari ki agle ambassador ho. Bas ab tak unko maloom nahin tha [You are the next ambassador of Bvlgari, only they did not know it yet]. Sending you and your family so much love," she added.

The actor's reaction to Bharti Singh's excitement after receiving the watch is going viral on the internet.

Also Read | Prada Is Selling A Safety Pin For Rs 69,000. "Grandma Could Do Better," Pricks Internet