Nick Jonas Shares A "Sweet Moment" With Daughter Malti: "Changed My Whole Year"

We have seen Nick Jonas gushing over Priyanka Chopra countless times. In fact, the couple recently celebrated their seventh anniversary, but we also know him as a doting father. Malti Chopra Jonas, Nick and Priyanka's daughter, is often spotted at his concert, wearing headphones, trying to get onto the stage, and vibing to the tunes played by Jonas Brothers.

In a recent interview with People, the A Very Jonas Christmas Movie star opened up about how a compliment from Malti changed his whole year. The loving father shared a core memory that he unlocked in 2025.

Nick's Sweet Moment With His Daughter Malti

The interviewer asked Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas about their favourite moments as fathers in 2025. "I have had quite a few," said Nick.

"I had a sweet moment with my daughter, where she just did that... like cute voice and looked up at me. I came down in a suit to go to an event and I was having a really tough day," the singer added, reminiscing the incident.

"And she just said, 'You look so handsome, Gaga,' and changed my whole year," he said with a warm smile on his face.

"Not that I needed to hear that I was handsome, but it was just a sweet moment. I captured it and put in my memory bank," Nick added.

Joe shared that any morning that his kids would run and wake him up was his favourite memory. For Kevin, it was family vacation, where he would spend time with his family.

Nick's Advice To Malti For Relationships And Love Life

The interviewer asked the Jonas Brothers what he hopes to teach his daughter about love and relationships, as she gets older.

Nick said, "I want her to just take her time to be a kid for as long as she possibly can be. Every parent's wish is I think is to build a world of safety and joy for their child, but there will be tough times, and when you start your journey in becoming an adult or a teenage, or whatever, heartbreak is inevitable in there."

"It's just a part of everyone's story, and it's impossible to protect your young one from that. But I hope she has healthy outlets to express herself and always knows that her mom (Priyanka Chopra) and I have her back no matter what," he added.

Joe joked that he came up with this answer for Nick, he was at a loss of words now that his younger brother had said everything.

