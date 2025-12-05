Aishwarya Rai Turns A Mermaid In Dolce & Gabbana For Red Sea Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been one of those rare celebrities who can make any red carpet feel a little more special just by showing up. Whether it is an awards night or a film festival overseas, the actress knows how to balance glamour, drama and grace in a way that feels effortless.

At the opening ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai stayed true to that legacy once again. This time, she arrived in a striking black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that blended old-school elegance with ornate detailing.

Aishwarya Rai In A Custom Dolce & Gabbana

The diva wore a white mermaid-style gown that immediately stood out because of its sculpted shape. The gown hugged the torso smoothly and then flared below the knees. The surface of the gown was covered in silver embroidery arranged in clean vertical lines, which created a gentle shimmer as she moved.

The embroidered trails were enhanced with crystals and tiny ruby-toned stones. A scalloped black lace border peeked through at the neckline and at the hem.

At the waist, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black sequin belt that added structure. The belt had a silver embellished motif at the centre.

Over the gown, the star layered a black jacket – a bold choice that added a touch of power-dressing to the look. The jacket featured heavy 3D embellishments on the sleeves, pockets and front panels. Pearls, sequins and textured motifs created a rich, couture-like effect.

Aishwarya Rai's Makeup For The Inaugural Ceremony Of The Red Sea Film Festival

Aishwarya's beauty look stayed true to her signature style. She chose a classic red lip that instantly tied the whole look together. The iconic winged eyeliner gave that familiar, glamorous lift. The star's hair was styled in loose, glossy waves.

For jewellery, the actress kept things minimal – a smart choice given the heavily embellished clothing. She wore delicate rings that added shine without distracting from the detailing on her jacket and gown.

Overall, this look was a great example of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ability to mix statement pieces with timeless styling.

