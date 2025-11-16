Bharti Singh Expresses Concern Over Increased Sugar Levels During Second Pregnancy: "I Am Extremely Worried"

Bharti Singh recently took to her vlog on her YouTube channel to update her fans about her health condition during her second pregnancy.

The actress shared that her sugar levels had risen rapidly, expressing deep concern over the sudden spike. She said, "My sugars have rapidly increased, especially the fasting sugars; they are usually never so high. I am definitely going to be scolded by the doctor today."

She added, "I am confused because I did not eat anything that would trigger my sugars or increase them, nor am I under any stress. I have been extremely particular about my diet; I only eat millets and have completely cut off rotis, rice and other forms of carbs. So I don't know why my sugar has gone so high. I am extremely worried because I just want to ensure it doesn't affect my baby in any way."

Bharti also shared that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was in Dubai for professional work, which made her more anxious.

"Haarsh is not in town; he had to leave for Dubai for some work last night, and I am just feeling so lost right now. Whenever Haarsh is around, I feel more confident and calm. He is not just my husband, he is also my best friend, my confidant, my everything - so now that he is not here, I am fretting even more."

She added that she would be taking her son, Lakshya, to the doctor with her. "Since Haarsh is not here, I will be taking my little son Gola to the hospital with me. When there is a man with you, you feel secure and a little calm, even if the man is my little son," Bharti quipped.

Doctor's Advice And Emotional Turmoil

Bharti revealed that her average sugar (HbA1c) was 4.5 some time ago, which had delighted her doctor. However, it has now risen to 6.7 - a level that falls in the diabetic range - leaving her conscious and worried. After the consultation, Bharti shared that the doctor did scold her and asked her to become even stricter with her food and lifestyle.

Later in the vlog, Haarsh was seen returning from Dubai and reassuring an anxious Bharti that everything would be fine. He also mentioned that Bharti was so upset she ended up eating more out of anger. Bharti admitted that although she had been following her diet very carefully for weeks, her sugar levels still rose, and out of frustration she ate three rotis instead of her usual millets.

Past Health Journey And Second Pregnancy

For those unaware, Bharti had earlier revealed that before planning her first pregnancy, she was diagnosed with borderline diabetes. Determined to embrace motherhood and improve her health, she shed significant weight through diet and lifestyle changes. She has often spoken about how weight loss helped her manage her health issues and gave her the confidence to conceive naturally.

Bharti and Haarsh announced their second pregnancy in September during a family holiday in Switzerland. They are already parents to a three-year-old son, Lakshya, born in April 2022.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh's Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Gifts Her A Rs 20 Lakh Bvlgari Watch, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)