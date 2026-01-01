Several Killed As Blast Rips Through Bar In Luxury Swiss Ski Resort Town

Several people were killed and many others injured in a massive explosion at a bar in Switzerland's Crans Montana. The blast ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana during New Year's celebrations, Swiss police said early Thursday.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin... There are several injured and several dead," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told news agency AFP.

The explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

"The intervention is still ongoing," Lathion said.

Unverified footage circulating on social media showed a fire burning at a bar where New Year's Eve celebrations had been taking place.

A severe explosion in the ski town of Crans-Montana in #Switzerland:



the police report several dead and injured in an incident that broke out in the area of the New Year's event.



Emergency forces are on site and an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the… pic.twitter.com/iioVEjVP1q — War & Political News (@Elly_Bar_News) January 1, 2026

Crans-Montana is a luxury ski resort town located in the heart of the Alps in the region of Valais, approximately two hours from the Swiss capital of Bern.

The town, which is home to 87 miles of trails, is popular with British tourists. At the end of January, the Crans-Montana resort is due to host a prestigious speed skiing event – the FIS World Cup.