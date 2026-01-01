National Medical Commission Revokes Recognition Of Jammu College Amid Row

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revoked the recognition of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu, citing serious lapses in minimum standards. All existing MBBS students will be transferred to other recognised medical colleges in the Union Territory.

The college has been embroiled in a heated political controversy over its admission data. For the 2025-26 academic year, 42 of the 50 students in the inaugural batch were Muslims, and one was a Sikh—a composition that triggered intense protests from several groups in Jammu.

The BJP has welcomed the NMC decision and termed the withdrawal of recognition as "quality over quantity".

"Quality Over Quantity: NMC has revoked permission for 50 MBBS seats at SMVDIME due to a failure to meet essential standards. It reaffirms commitment to quality. Every affected student will be seamlessly transferred to a Supernumerary Seat in other UT Colleges," said BJP MLA RS Pathania.

🔬 Quality Over Quantity:

NMC has revoked permission for 50 MBBS seats at SMVDIME due to a failure to meet essential standards.

It reaffirms commitment to Quality .

Every affected student will be seamlessly transferred to a Supernumerary Seat in other UT Colleges. @BJP4India — R. S. Pathania (@pathania_rs) January 6, 2026

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had voiced concerns over the safety of the students due to the increasing politicisation of the campus. He had urged the Centre to shut down the institution and relocate the students.

"We don't need this college; it's not worth being a medical college. Shut down this institution, and we will arrange education for these students in other colleges," Abdullah said.

Over the last two months, BJP leaders, right-wing organisations, and local trade bodies in Jammu strongly opposed the admission list and demanded an immediate rollback. The groups argued that because the college is run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, it should cater primarily to Hindu students.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, an umbrella body of 60 social and right-wing organisations, initially pushed to scrap the merit list. When that proved legally unfeasible, the focus shifted toward shutting down the college entirely.

The BJP had even submitted a memorandum to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha - who serves as the Chairman of the Shrine Board - asking him to rescind the admissions.

Even as the college has followed National Medical Council guidelines on admissions as per the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) list, Hindu groups say only Hindus should get admission in the college.

Official sources say the Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence is not classified as a minority institution and therefore, the admission process was done as per guidelines.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 13 medical colleges, and Vaishno Devi Medical College started its first batch this year. While the admission was based on the NEET merit list, with 85 per cent seats reserved for domiciles, only eight Hindu students from Jammu have taken admission in the college.