Foreign Tourists Among Swiss Bar Fire Victims, Many Have Severe Burns

"Several tens of people" are presumed dead and about 100 injured, most of them seriously, following a massive fire at a Swiss Alps bar during a New Year's celebration, Swiss police said on Thursday. Cops said it is too early to determine the cause of the blaze at the bar called Le Constellation in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana but added that investigators have ruled out it being a terror attack.

Specific casualty figures from the blaze were not disclosed, with police saying they could not immediately be more precise about how many people had been killed in the fire. Several helicopters and ambulances were rushed to the scene to assist victims, including some from different countries, officials said during a press conference.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Swiss ‍police believe ​around 40 people died ‌and ​100 were injured.

The injured were so numerous that the intensive care unit and operating theatre at the regional hospital quickly hit full capacity, according to regional councillor Mathias Renard.

"We are devastated," Frederic Gisler, commander of the Valais Cantonal police, said.

About Crans-Montana

In a region busy with tourists skiing on the slopes, the authorities have called on the local population to show caution in the coming days to avoid any accidents that could require medical resources that are already overwhelmed.

The community is in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn, one of the most famous Alpine peaks, and 130 kilometres (81 miles) south of Zurich.

The highest point of Crans-Montana, with a population of 10,000 residents, sits at an elevation of nearly 3,000 meters (1.86 miles), according to the municipality's website, which says officials are seeking to move away from a tourist culture and attract high-tech research and development.

The municipality was formed only nine years ago, on Jan. 1, 2017, when multiple towns merged. It extends over 590 hectares (2.3 square miles) from the Rhone Valley to the Plaine Morte glacier.