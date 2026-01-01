All About Crans Montana, Swiss Ski Town Where Bar Fire Killed 40 People

A fire at a bar in a luxury ski resort in the Swiss Alps during New Year's celebrations has left several people dead and injured, police in Switzerland said early on Thursday. The fire started around 1:30 am (local time) in a bar called 'Le Constellation' in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said.

"More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead," he said, adding the investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

"We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists," Lathion said.

A reception centre and helpline have been established for impacted families. A news conference was scheduled by police for 10 am (local time) in Crans-Montana.

Swiss daily Blick cited a doctor at the scene suggesting that the number of dead could be in the "dozens".

Regional daily Le Nouvelliste also said its sources were describing "a heavy toll", with "around 40 dead and 100 injured".

About Crans-Montana Ski Town

Crans-Montana is located in the southwest of Switzerland, in the French-speaking part of the canton Valais. The place is a popular holiday destination because of its variety of summer and winter activities, its shopping and gastronomic offer and the unique panorama.

It is located just 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn and approximately two hours from the Swiss capital of Bern.

The town is home to 87 miles of trails and is popular with British tourists.

With its nine lakes, Alpine forests and meadows, Crans-Montana is enchanting in summer. During winter, it offers snowy slopes and hiking trails up to the glacier plateau for cross-country ski trails and toboggan runs. It also has a snow park and one of the largest Swiss ice rinks in the heart of the town.

Crans-Montana is also known for its first-class golf courses in a unique mountain ambiance. The Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club hosts the Omega European Masters every year, the most spectacular venue of the tour. Crans-Montana also offers a golf academy and a year-round indoor golf centre.

According to the BBC, at the end of January, the Crans-Montana resort is due to host a speed skiing event called the FIS World Cup.