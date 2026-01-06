After 10 Daughters, Haryana Woman Gives Birth To Son; Father Rejects Patriarchy Claims

Jind (Haryana): A 37-year-old woman in Haryana has given birth to a son after having ten daughters, a case that has once again highlighted concerns over maternal health and the continued preference for male children in parts of the country.

The woman, married for 19 years, delivered her 11th child at Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Uchana town of Jind district. According to Dr Narveer Sheoran, the delivery was classified as high risk, and the mother required three units of blood. However, both the mother and the newborn are now stable.

"It was a high-risk delivery, but both the mother and baby are fine," said Dr Sheoran.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on January 3 and delivered the baby the following day. She was discharged soon after and returned to her village in the neighbouring Fatehabad district.

The father, Sanjay Kumar, a 38-year-old daily wage laborer, said he and some of his elder daughters had hoped for a son. Married in 2007, he said most of his daughters are attending school, with the eldest studying in Class 12. He added that despite his limited income, he is trying to provide education to all his children.

Father Sanjay Kumar told PTI over the phone, "We wanted a son, and some of our elder daughters also wished for a brother. This is my eleventh child, and I already have 10 daughters."

He further added, "With my limited income, I am doing my best to provide a good education for my daughters. Whatever has happened is God's will, and I am happy with it."

The family's story gained attention on social media, especially after a video surfaced in which the father struggled to recall the names of his ten daughters. While denying any patriarchal pressure, he said girls today are capable of achieving success in all fields.

The case comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Haryana's sex ratio, which improved to 923 women per 1,000 men in 2025, though it remains below the national average.