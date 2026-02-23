Striking Panipat Refinery Workers Throw Stones At Security Forces

Stones were thrown at security forces at a refinery in Haryana's Panipat district on Monday as a protest by thousands of striking workers turned violent.

Tensions flared when security personnel asked the workers to stay within a designated area and conduct their protest peacefully. The situation quickly escalated as a group of workers, armed with sticks, charged forward while others continued throwing stones. Several vehicles near an under-construction project were overturned and vandalised during the protest.

The CISF, Central Industrial Security Force, and local district police eventually managed to step in and calm the crowd. Following the clash, police officials held talks with the protest leaders, who presented a formal list of the workers' demands.

The workers raised concerns over their pay, alleging that money is being deducted from their salaries without any explanation. They claimed that significant sums were being taken for Provident Fund (PF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI), but management failed to provide clarity when questioned. The protesters are demanding that their wages be paid in full, free from any arbitrary cuts.