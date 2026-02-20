Budget Battle Begins: Haryana Assembly Session Set For BJPCongress Showdown

The political temperature in Haryana is soaring as the budget session kicks off today. With both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sharpening their strategies, the state Assembly is bracing for a fierce confrontation that could dominate state politics over the next month.

Ahead of the budget session, the Business Advisory Committee has cleared the schedule, confirming that the session will run until March 18. Cabinet Minister Krishan said the government is fully prepared to respond to every issue raised on the floor of the House.

Regular sittings will run from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while proceedings after the recess will begin at 2:00 PM. March 16 has been fixed for voting to fill two vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

On the other side, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda made it clear that the Congress will aggressively corner the government. The party plans to raise issues including deteriorating law and order, pension cuts for senior citizens, waterlogged farmlands, illegal mining, and Haryana's rights over Chandigarh. Hooda also asserted that the Congress will field and win one Rajya Sabha seat.

Adding to the pressure, state Congress president Rao Narender Singh announced a protest march on February 25 against the alleged scrapping of the MNREGA scheme, signalling that the battle will extend beyond the Assembly floor.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party met under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to craft its counterattack. PWD Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the government is ready for a "fact-based and constructive debate."

With protests planned outside and pointed debates expected inside, Haryana's Budget Session is shaping up as a full-blown political showdown.