Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Shot In The Arm For DMK With A Fresh Alliance

In a significant political development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has joined the ruling DMK alliance headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The move is being seen as a strategic boost for the DMK at a time when the alliance arithmetic is under scrutiny, with the Congress pressing for a share in power and actor Vijay's political entry adding a new dimension to the electoral battle.

From Kingmaker To Comeback Bid

Founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, the DMDK had once emerged as a formidable force in state politics.

In 2006, Vijayakanth made a strong debut, securing 8.5 per cent of the vote share. The party reached its peak in 2011 when, in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), it won 29 seats and Vijayakanth became the Leader of the Opposition.

Subsequent electoral outings, however, saw a steady decline.

The party failed to open account in 2016 as part of the People's Welfare Front failed to win seats in 2019 with the NDA, and suffered another setback in 2021. The slump deepened following Vijayakanth's death.

Against this backdrop, DMDK's entry into the DMK-led front is widely viewed as an attempt at political revival.

"Will Raise Women's Safety With Chief Minister"

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Premalatha Vijayakanth said the decision to ally with the DMK was taken after consultations with the party cadre and district secretaries.

"We hope to get the same number of seats we contested in 2021. We also have the right to ask for a Rajya Sabha seat. The Chief Minister will announce," she said.

Positioning herself as a strong woman leader, Premalatha stressed that women's safety and the growing drug menace would be key concerns.

"Sexual violence against women is prevalent across the world. I will raise women's safety and drug-related issues directly with Chief Minister Stalin," she said.

She acknowledged the challenges she faces in politics as a woman and said she feels responsible for carrying forward the legacy of Vijayakanth, whom she described as "God for us".

TVK Factor & Alliance Uncertainty

For the DMK, the DMDK's inclusion comes at a politically sensitive moment. Actor Vijay's launch of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), backed by a cult following among youth, has triggered concerns within established parties about a potential dent in traditional vote banks.

The ruling DMK is closely watching how much impact Vijay's entry could make in urban and first-time voter segments. Uncertainty, meanwhile, persists over the continuation of its key ally, the Congress, which has been demanding a share in power -- a proposal the DMK has firmly rejected.

In this shifting political landscape, the DMDK's entry is being viewed as a calculated move by the DMK to consolidate its alliance strength and counter emerging electoral challenges.

