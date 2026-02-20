Assam Opposition Parties Urge Congress To Finalise Alliance At Key Meet

Several opposition political parties in Assam held a crucial meeting in Guwahati on Thursday to discuss the formation of an opposition alliance ahead of upcoming elections.

This comes at a time when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is visiting Assam. She heads the screening committee for candidates for Assam polls.

The two AICC observers for Assam, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also in Guwahati, but they have yet to have discussions with regional parties over alliances.

Bhupen Borah, the senior Congress leader who was earlier entrusted to form the pre-poll alliance, quit the party this week and is now scheduled to join the BJP on February 22.

According to sources, leaders from six opposition parties attended the meeting, where the Congress leadership was urged to take a final decision on the alliance within the next two days.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that the alliance process has been moving too slowly, which is why the parties were forced to sit together again.

"Whether there will be an alliance with Congress will be seen in due time. The process has been too slow, which is why we met today. Congress has again been told that there has already been too much delay," Bhuyan said.

Bhuyan also reacted sharply to the exit of Bhupen Bora, stating that it was not a matter of concern for the opposition.

"Bhupen Bora's exit is not a concern for us. He was acting as an agent; it is better that he has left. Congress must conclude the alliance at the earliest. The opposition, including Congress, must immediately begin the campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also targeted Bhupen Bora, accusing him of speaking out due to personal interests. He said, "Bora is making such statements because his own selfishness is about to be fulfilled. That is why he is saying he will join the BJP on February 22."

He will speak in that way because he has become a member of BJP," Gogoi added.

He further alleged that Bora's statements were aimed at polarising the people, adding that the public had already witnessed his behaviour and intentions.

"The public has seen for many days what kind of situation he is in, what kind of person he is, and what he is doing for his selfishness," Gogoi added.

The opposition parties reiterated that the alliance must be finalised soon and the campaign should begin immediately to take on the BJP in Assam.