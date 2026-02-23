Congress MP Claims Shivaji Image Used As Gender Sign Outside Haryana Toilet

A major controversy has erupted after a viral video allegedly showed portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Padmini being used as gender signage on the doors of men's and women's washrooms at a private banquet hall in Haryana's Faridabad.

The visuals, which surfaced on social media platforms including Instagram and X, quickly sparked outrage. Chhatrapati Shivaji, the 17th-century Maratha king, is widely honoured across India as a symbol of courage and good governance.

Congress leaders condemned the incident and targeted the BJP-led state government, alleging it reflects insensitivity toward national icons. Congress MP and senior leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad shared the video and strongly criticised the misuse, stating: "This is absolutely unacceptable. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure for us, his image cannot be misused this way. I urge the Haryana Government to immediately get this image removed."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also reacted sharply, describing it as a disrespect to the people of Maharashtra.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is worshipped as our God and such disrespect we condemn in totality," she said.

She added that Shiv Sena would take up the issue and that the Maharashtra government would reach out to the Haryana government regarding the matter.

Social media users have demanded the immediate removal of the portraits, a public apology from the management, and strict action against those responsible. Some have called for a thorough investigation to determine whether the placement was intentional.

Neither the banquet hall management nor Haryana authorities have issued a response to the controversy.

