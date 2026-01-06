Advertisement
"PM Modi Not That Happy With Me As They Are Paying Lot Of Tariffs": Trump

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil," Trump said

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please'. Yes." "I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.  Trump also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

“We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches,” he said.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

