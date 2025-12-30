"<i>Kyun Rona Aa Raha Hai?</i>" Bharti Singh Can't Stop Crying Amid Postpartum Struggles After Second Child's Birth

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple, who already share a son, Laksh, welcomed another baby boy, Kaju, on December 19. Bharti has now opened up about facing post-partum challenges following her second delivery.

On Monday, December 29, Bharti shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she spoke about her emotional struggles. In the vlog, she admitted to crying uncontrollably without any apparent reason, while Haarsh offered her comfort and support.

Bharti Singh's Postpartum Struggles

Bharti said, “Main abhi ro ke uthi hun, pata nahi kis baat ka rona aayi jaa raa hai mujhe samajh nahi aarahi. Bethe bethe rona nikal raha hai, kis baat pe rona nikal raha hai samajh hi nahi aarahi. Sab kuch sahi hai ghar mein, kaam kaaj waale log bhi bahut hai, har cheez ke liye banda hai ghar mein [I have just stopped crying, and I do not know why I feel like crying. I do not understand it at all. Tears start flowing while I am just sitting, and I do not even know the reason. Everything is fine at home, there are plenty of people to help with work, and there is support for everything].”

She added, “Mujhe khudh samajh nahi aaraha mujhe kyun rona aaraha hai, mere saath kya ho raha hai yaar. Bhagwan ne itni khushiyan di hai, yeh postpartum effect kya hota hai? Kyun [I do not understand why I am crying or what is happening to me. God has given me so much happiness, so what is this postpartum effect? Why does it happen]?”

Bharti Singh Is Disappointed Because She Can't Travel

Later in the clip, Bharti Singh expressed her disappointment about not being able to travel like others. As she broke down in tears, Haarsh, like a doting husband, hugged her affectionately and tried to console her. He even cracked jokes to lift her mood.

Earlier, Bharti Singh had spoken about the emotional moment of holding Kaju in her arms for the first time. The 41-year-old revealed that the newborn was initially kept under observation as a routine precautionary measure. Read all about it here.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in an intimate Goan ceremony in 2017.