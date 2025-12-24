Bharti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed After Holding Newborn Son For The First Time In Her Arms: "Finally <i>Yeh Mere Paas Aa Gaya</i>"

Comedian Bharti Singh welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19. Bharti, who had a difficult delivery, opened up about feeling overwhelmed upon holding the newborn in her arms two days after giving birth.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Bharti offered a glimpse of her little munchkin, whom she affectionately calls Kaju. The video showcases a nurse bringing the infant to his mother, a priceless moment captured by Bharti.

The comedian revealed that she was still admitted to the hospital as her son was kept under observation for routine precautionary check-ups. Cradling Kaju in her arms, Bharti was visibly emotional and unable to hold back her tears.

“So, finally, Kaju is here. Haye kitna pyaara hai. Guys, abhi thode der pehle Gola and Haarsh ghar gaye hain. Agar ye thode der pehle aajata toh woh bhi mil lete. (Oh, he is so adorable. Gola and Haarsh left for home just a while back. If he had come a little earlier, they would have met him too),” she said in the vlog.

The 41-year-old added, “Here is Kaju. He is healthy… Bhagwan kare hamesha healthy rahe (May God bless him with good health always).” Later, she was seen kissing her baby boy and shared how overwhelming it felt to finally have him in her arms after the long wait.

In conclusion, Bharti shared, “Finally, ye mere paas aa chuka hai. Bahut hi sundar, pyaara aur healthy baby hai, ekdum Gole ki tarah (Finally, he is with me now. He is very beautiful, cute, and a healthy baby, just like Gola).”

On December 19, Bharti and Haarsh uploaded a video on Instagram announcing the arrival of their second child. “Birth of Limbachiya and sons. Again, it is a boy,” she captioned. The clip appeared to be from Bharti's maternity photoshoot.

Bharti Singh got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2022 by welcoming son Laksh, aka Gola. Bharti announced her second pregnancy in October this year. Over the last few years, the duo have also collaborated professionally on multiple projects and hosted shows together.