How Bharti Singh Lost 15 Kg In 10 Months With A Simple Weight Loss Diet

Popular Indian comedian and television host Bharti Singh, known for her overweight persona and self-deprecating humour, stunned her fans with her weight loss transformation.

Inspiring millions, Bharti Singh's weight loss journey was 10 months long, and she reportedly lost around 15 kg. In a podcast with YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, Bharti revealed her weight loss on an episode of Bharti TV Podcast.

Bharti Singh On Her Weight Loss Journey

She had shared that her weight loss journey was not just about shedding the extra kilos but also about improving her overall health. She revealed that she was dealing with asthma and diabetes, but she feels healthier and more energetic after losing weight.

"I have reduced my weight from 91 kg to 76 kg. I am also surprised that I have lost so much weight. But I am happy that I am feeling healthy and fit now. I do not get breathless now and feel lightheaded. My diabetes and asthma are also under control," she said in an interview.

Bharti Singh's weight loss journey. Photo: Instagram/bharti.laughterqueen

When Bhart Singh Revealed Her Weight Loss Secrets

Intermittent Fasting

When Bharti Singh surprised her fans and the industry with her weight loss transformation in 2021, she credited intermittent fasting for it.

"I do not eat anything from 7 pm to 12 noon. I eat in the afternoon. I have eaten a lot of food for 30-32 years, and after that, I gave time to my body for one year and accepted everything," she further added.

Intermittent fasting is believed to be one of the most effective weight loss methods. A 2022 study published in the Nutrients found that short-term fasting, such as intermittent fasting, can help improve your metabolism, which in turn can help you burn more calories.

She Didn't Skip Meals

Bharti Singh revealed that she made sure to add everything she loved in her diet and eat her favourite dishes, but in moderation.

Skipping meals to lose weight can sometimes backfire. Studies have found that eating in moderation can help, but skipping dinner or any meal together can lead to problems.

Portion Control

Bharti Singh shared she practised portion control to avoid overeating and keep a check on her calorie intake. It is a method in which a person manages and controls the amount of food they eat during meals. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, practising portion control can help you maintain a moderate weight.

Stick To Meal Timings

Many people underestimate the importance of sticking to maintaining meal timings, but Bharti Singh made sure to follow them to the T. She made sure to follow her meal timings, even on hectic days, and avoid eating at odd times. And this helped her lose weight.

Bharti Singh Shares How She Feels After Her Weight Loss

Losing a whopping 15 kg can be a source of pride and happiness for many, and it was the same for comedian Bharti Singh.

She had revealed, "Main toh bahut khush hoon patli hoke. Kitna maza ata hai jab crop top mil jate hain apne size ke. Mere ko bada maza ata hai, ache ache kapde mil jate hain (I am so much happier after losing weight. I find crop tops in my size now. I enjoy that I get to wear nice clothes)."

While weight loss will not promise happiness, it may improve your health, which in turn can make you feel good about yourself. But remember that every individual's journey is different, and you may not see the same results with what Bharti Singh has followed.

It is crucial to check with your doctor to ensure that the weight loss diet or fitness regimen you pick caters to the needs of your body.