When Vidya Balan Revealed The Real Reason Behind Her Weight Loss: "I Have Not..."

Vidya Balan, who has been under scrutiny for her weight throughout her career, garnered a lot of attention in 2024 with her transformation, ahead of the release of her hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In an interview with Galatta India, the 46-year-old had revealed the reason behind her weight loss, and it had nothing to do with exercise. In fact, it was a diet that helped her reduce inflammation and shed the extra kilos.

The Secret Behind Vidya Balan's Weight Loss

Vidya Balan opened up about how she always struggled to be thin, and no amount of diets or exercises helped her. "I have dieted and exercised like crazy, and sometimes, I would lose weight, and it would come back," she shared.

Vidya Balan also added that she just followed a strict "diet" and not through exercise. She has not even worked out for a year after starting the diet.

She further revealed that she connected with a nutritional group in Chennai called Amura at the beginning of 2024, and they told her she suffered from inflammation. "They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat'. So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it's called, and it worked beautifully for me, and the weight went like that."

Vidya Balan shared, "They (Amura) asked me to stop working out. You know everyone has been telling me 'Oh my God, you are your slimmest' and I have not worked out all year. This is the first year that I have not worked out."

However, the Paa actor also said that she is not asking people not to work out, but that is what worked for her. "I am just enjoying myself, and I am feeling healthier than ever. I am not saying you should not exercise... but remember no two people are the same... we must respect our individuality."

What Is The Anti-Inflammatory Diet For Weight Loss

For the unversed, inflammation is your body's natural process of protecting itself from various illnesses, infections, or injuries. However, chronic inflammation can be harmful and sometimes even make a person gain weight.

As the name suggests, an anti-inflammatory diet is an eating pattern that helps reduce inflammation in the body. Whole foods, healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids, limiting processed foods, drinking enough water, and incorporating healthy spices in your diet are some of the options included in this diet.

A 2020 study published in the journal Nutrients found that an energy-restricted anti-inflammatory diet is an effective way to manage obesity, especially in young adults.