How Kapil Sharma Lost 11 Kg In 63 Days Using The 21-21-21 Rule, Fitness Coach Shares Weight-Loss Tips

Kapil Sharma has been garnering a lot of attention for his drastic weight loss, while being spotted on the current season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. What's more, fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja who is known for training celebrities such as Farah Khan and Sonu Sonu Sood has opened up about working with Kapil Sharma and helping him shed those extra kilograms.

The Secret Behind Kapil Sharma's Weight Loss

During an interview with Yogesh Bhateja streaming on Youtube channel GunjanShouts, on April 6, 2025; the fitness trainer opened up Kapil Sharma's weight loss transformation. He emphasised that when people don't think about fitness, they don't even try to learn about that lifestyle. He further added that a basic breakfast in Indian households is bread butter and tea, samosa, dhokla or paratha. He added, when one steps out of home, we eat anything without giving it much thought.

But the change happens when one starts keeping a check on what they eat, their lifestyle choices, monitoring their water intake, breathing patterns, and much more. Everything starts changing after following these first few steps which kickstart transformation and make them fit.

The fitness coach further added, "Maybe not physically, but mentally and emotionally. That's where you start moving more...This is what I did during Kapil's weight loss journey."

When the comedian wanted to slow down, Yogesh made him do stretches instead, taking into consideration how the body reacts to movements without pushing his limits. He shed light on the fact that people want to do their maximum at the gym, and that is where they lose because they don't plan their progress and end up thinking workout is tough.

All About The 21-21-21 Rule

Yogesh Bhateja shared a basic and effective routine that he used with Kapil Sharma who wanted to lose weight, calling it the 21-21-21 rule. Here is what it refers to:

First 21 Days - Movement

According to Yogesh Bhateja, the first 21 days focus on moving one's body, moving all the muscles. Doing only stertches. He said, "Go back 15-20 years, when schools used to conduct PT (physical training classes). Just do those exercises every day for 21 days, and you won't have to do any diet control or modification, eat jalebis as much as you want."

Next 21 Days - Make Changes To Your Diet

Yogesh Bhateja advised, , "Keep a check on your diet. I am not saying cut your carbs, calories or anything else. This is not the right approach. Only modify your diet."

Next 21 Days - Control Smoking, Drinking And Caffeine

Yogesh Bhateja stressed on controlling one's emotional dependency on substances that don't have health benefits such as liquor, smoking or coffee. He asserted that the 21-21-21 rule chnages your body, , "These 62 days will help you build an attitude without any pain, because you focused on only 1 thing during each set of 21 days. Now you are driven and standing in the gym on the 22nd day. This practice will help you accept changes in your life because you are not cutting calories from your life; you are modifying it. During this process, when you reach the 42nd day, you will see the change, and it will make you desperate to look better. That's where I want to control or cut emotional dependency on smoking, drinking, overeating, sugar intake, and anything that is not good for your body. After 63 days, you will see a good change in your body, and you won't need anyone to push yourself. This is what works best for beginners."

