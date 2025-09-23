25-Year-Old Woman Who Lost 20 kg Reveals The Secret Behind Her Weight Loss Transformation

The cornerstones of losing weight are regular workouts and healthy eating combined with balance and discipline. It is not an overnight journey or a shortcut of quick fixes and you can take that inspiration from Aanya Parashar, who lost 20 kg in a year despite suffering from PCOS.

Meals This Influencer Ate To Lose 20 Kg

Digital creator and nutritionist Aanya Parashar recently uploaded a video on Instagram, sharing "three easy meals" she ate to shed those extra pounds and get back in shape. The fitness expert and nutritionist revealed that she started her day with water, followed by a banana protein smoothie for breakfast. Once at the office, she sipped on black coffee. Her lunch menu featured besan cheela with a bowl of yoghurt and some cucumber slices.

"When I am hungry again, I have fruits in the evening," admitted Aanya Parashar. In terms of dinner, she had soya bhurji and protein toast "for a total of 100 grams of protein".

Here's a detailed breakdown of her protein intake:

Banana Protein Smoothie: 47.5 grams of protein

47.5 grams of protein Besan Cheela and Greek Yoghurt: 25 grams of protein

25 grams of protein Soya Bhurji and Protein Toast: 30 grams of protein

Healthy Food Swaps

Previously, Aanya Parashar offered some weight loss tips by making 7 food swaps.

1. She recommended replacing Maggi noodles with vegetable vermicelli.

2. Instead of cold drinks, she suggested having homemade lemonade.

3. For snacks, Aanya Parasha urged viewers to choose makahna or roasted chana over traditional namkeens.

4. According to the nutritionist, packaged soups must be swapped for fresh homemade vegetable soups.

5. She discouraged adding refined sugar and insisted on including dates or artificial sweeteners.

6. According to her, 2-3 cubes of dark chocolate are a healthy alternative to sweets.

7. Finally, the wellness enthusiast advised switching from white bread to sourdough bread.

While these weight-loss tips can help you lose weight, it is always a good idea to check with your doctor before making any changes to your lifestyle.