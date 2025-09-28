Meryl Streep Channels Miranda Priestly, Meets Anna Wintour At Dolce & Gabbana Show In Milan

The devil wore Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, with Meryl Streep stepping into character as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel - this time taking a front-row seat at the Italian duo's Milan theatre.

Streep arrived in Priestly's signature oversized sunglasses and a glossy black Dolce & Gabbana vinyl trench, escorted by security and followed closely by Stanley Tucci, reprising his role as the sharp-tongued art director Nigel.

Reel Miranda Priestly Meets The Real One

Before the show, Streep was spotted greeting Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour - the real-life inspiration for Priestly - in a moment that set social media buzzing.

Vogue took to Instagram to post a video of the viral moment with the caption, "Can you please spell Gabbana? Of course they can. Today in Milan, legendary Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly caught up with Vogue's Anna Wintour following the spring 2026 @dolcegabbana show."

Throughout the runway presentation, set to the smoky vocals of Italian singer Patty Pravo, Streep and Tucci remained in character, their eyes darting up and down the runway as models swept past. The Dolce & Gabbana press office confirmed the scene was being filmed for inclusion in the sequel, the shooting of which has been ongoing across Milan.

The setting is a sly nod to the original film, where Anne Hathaway's character famously asked over the phone, "Can you please spell ‘Gabbana'?"

Anna Wintour On The Devil Wears Prada

Earlier this month, Anna Wintour opened up about her first impression of the movie. She admitted that she had no idea what the story was about; however, she felt that the movie was "very funny".

She said on the New Yorker Radio Hour Podcast, "First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which was fantastic. Then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny. Miuccia [Prada] and I talk about it a lot, and I say to her, 'Well, it was really good for you'."

About The Sequel

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 Devil Wears Prada movie is due next spring. Along with Streep and Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are returning for their roles in the sequel.