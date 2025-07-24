Viral: Meryl Streep's First Look From The Devil Wears Prada 2 Screams Corpcore-Meets-Bling Couture

Meryl Streep is set to reprise her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada sequel. The actress will once again slip into the skin of demanding and powerful Editor-in-Chief of high-fashion magazine, Runway. The character is widely believed to be inspired by Anna Wintour, the former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue.

Meryl Streep's First Look From The Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl has already started filming for the project in New York City. Judging by the latest images from the set, her character Miranda still got the fashion world at her feet. She was seen wearing a chic formal ensemble in the leaked pictures.

Meryl stunned in a lilac top, which came with short collars and V neckline. The diva paired it with a brown leather skirt that extended just below her knees. She tied the look with a patterned brown belt with gold details. Over the outfit, she wore a long, flowing trench coat in a powder peach colour.

For accessories, Meryl Streep opted for jet black sunglasses and gold earrings. Caramel round-toe pumps with platform soles completed her look. She also carried a rhinestone-covered water bottle by Collina Strada in her hand. Matte base, defined brows and blush lipstick sealed her glam game. Her Icy-white hair was coiffed into its elegant, iconic side-parted hairdo.

Anne Hathaway's Look From The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway, who is reprising her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, also revealed one of her looks from the film. Her character's look consisted of a scoop-neck, colourblock dress from the Gabriela Hearst spring 2025 collection. It came covered in pink, blue, yellow, and purple rectangles that varied in size and shapes. Each block was seemed to be outlined in brown woven trim. She accesorised it with a sun hat and block heels.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see the reunion of the original with actors Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also joining Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The film is being directed by David Frankel and is set to hit the theatres in May, 2026.