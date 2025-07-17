The Devil Wears Jhumka: The Meryl Streep Earrings In <i>The Devil Wears Prada</i> Now Going Viral

2025 is all about rediscovering the beauty of Indian aesthetics, and we're all here for it. Whether it's major fashion houses drawing inspiration from Indian designers or viral social media trends celebrating Indian fashion, the spotlight is finally on what's truly ours.

Indian fashion is getting the global recognition it has long deserved. A recent viral moment on social media proves just how far back this influence goes, highlighting how The Devil Wears Prada may have been ahead of its time - especially when it comes to fashion rooted in Indian culture.

In a resurfaced clip from the 2006 film, netizens couldn't help but notice Meryl Streep - playing the iconic Miranda Priestly - wearing what looks unmistakably like an Indian accessory: the beloved Chandbali earrings.

The scene in question is where Miranda expresses regret for hiring "the smart, fat girl" (AKA Anne Hathaway) after missing her daughter's recital. Dressed in an all-black outfit with stockings, a statement belt, and a long hoop necklace, Miranda's look was completed with none other than traditional Chandbali earrings.

Social media erupted, with many users stunned that they hadn't noticed the earrings even after watching the film "100 times" over a period of 19 years.

What Are Chandbali Earrings

Chandbali earrings are a distinctive style of Indian jewellery, known for their iconic crescent moon shape.

The name blends "Chand" (moon) and "Bali" (earring) in Hindi-literally translating to moon earrings.

Typically crafted from gold or silver, they are elaborately adorned with pearls, gemstones, Kundan, Meenakari, or Polki work.

Historical Origins

Chandbalis trace their origins to the Mughal era, where they were first worn by royalty - queens and princesses alike.

Some believe the earliest versions originated in Persian kingdoms and were brought to India by the Mughals.

They gained immense popularity in Rajasthan among Rajput dynasties and later in Hyderabad under the Nizams, who helped make the style a pan-Indian phenomenon.

It Carries Cultural Symbolism Too

The crescent moon motif is rich in meaning - symbolising feminine energy, elegance, and celestial beauty.

Though initially exclusive to nobility, Chandbalis have since transcended class and region, becoming a staple in Indian jewellery boxes across generations.

From intricately enamelled Meenakari versions to modern street-style adaptations, Chandbalis are everywhere today - Bollywood red carpets, weddings, festivals, and even, it turns out, Hollywood.

Because yes, the Devil really did wear Chandbalis.

And as Indian fashion continues to shine globally, there's more to look forward to: the much-anticipated Devil Wears Prada Season 2 has officially begun filming. So, who knows? Maybe this time, Miranda Priestly won't just wear Indian accessories, maybe something more.

