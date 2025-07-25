Decoding Anne Hathaway's Iconic Outfits From <i>The Devil Wears Prada</i> As Sequel Begins Production

Anne Hathaway's and Meryl Streep's first look from The Devil Wears Prada 2 went viral and has fans buzzing with excitement. As the OG team of The Devil Wears Prada reunite nearly two decades later, nostalgia is running high, especially for the fashion statements that made the original 2006 film a hit in everybody's style files.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the movie a runway of its own, especially what comes after Andy Sachs' (Anne Hathaway's character) dramatic fashion transformation, or the parade of Chanel, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana back to back.

Andy's Blue Sweater That Leads To The Fashion Makeover

Who can forget Andy Sachs's blue "cerulean" sweater she wore on her first day at Runway magazine as the second assistant to the magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep's character)?

Anne Hathaway's blue sweater look. Photo: YouTube/HBO

Miranda takes a chance with hiring Andy as her second assistant, who was different from the other women who applied for the job. When Runway's art director, Nigel, makes her realise how she needs to step up her fashion game to be good at her job, Andy completely transforms, and then we see some of the most groundbreaking and iconic outfits.

Andy's Fashion Transformation And Her Best Looks

The All-Black Runway Ensemble

This is the turning point in Andy Sachs's life at work. The big moment has Anne Hathaway in a chic outfit with a glamorous business chic jacket, skirt, and thigh-high Chanel boots, making everyone's jaws drop.

Anne Hathaway's all black outfit. Photo: YouTube/vanitycoke

The Montage Outfits

The first look in the movie's montage scene demonstrates Andy's fashion transformation. This look is all about the knee-length green coat with cheetah print accents around the wrists and collar. Did you know Anne Hathaway even bought the outfit after the movie?

The bedazzled orange pom-pom beanie with a black coat comes next, followed by a simple white coat with a plaid beret and matching accessories, which steals the game.

The last look from the montage that even causes Miranda to stop and stare is the all-black ensemble with gold Chanel jewelry.

Anne Hathaway's montage looks from Devil Wears Prada. Photo: YouTube/VanityCoke

The Charity Benefit Dress

By the time we see Andy attend the charity benefit hosted by Runway, she has already learned how to make a statement with her outfits. We see her wearing a sleek, floor-length dress that gives complete red-carpet vibes.

Anne Hathaway's black dress from Devil Wears Prada. Photo: X/2000s

The Paris Fashion Week Gown

Impressed by her efforts and work, Miranda Priestly chooses Andy over her first assistant Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) to take to Paris. She wears a dark green vintage dress in the final scene, which shows how Andy has learned a lot about fashion and gives viewers inspiration to recreate her looks.

Anne Hathaway's Paris Fashion Week look from Devil Wears Prada. Photo: X/PopHotCulture

Anne Hathaway's style evolution in the movie is a narrative tool that defines her journey in the fashion world. As the first look from The Devil Wears Prada 2 surfaces, we hope to see bigger fashion moments in the sequel.