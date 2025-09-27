At least 10 people, including three children, died due to a stampede-like situation at actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.
The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable when Vijay was addressing the gathering, and a number of persons, including party workers and a few children, fainted and fell down.
Here are updates from the rally:
"The News Coming From Karur Is Worrying": MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, in a social media post, took note of the situation in Karur.
"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have contacted Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma
and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district
@Anbil_Mahesh to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," his post read.
