Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, in a social media post, took note of the situation in Karur.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have contacted Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma

and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district

@Anbil_Mahesh to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," his post read.