6 minutes ago
Chennai:

At least 10 people, including three children, died due to a stampede-like situation at actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. 

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable when Vijay was addressing the gathering, and a number of persons, including party workers and a few children, fainted and fell down.

Here are updates from the rally: 

Sep 27, 2025 20:49 (IST)
"The News Coming From Karur Is Worrying": MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, in a social media post, took note of the situation in Karur.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have contacted Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma

and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district

@Anbil_Mahesh to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," his post read. 

