Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Described In Haunting Visuals

A father, holding his son's lifeless body in his arms, frantically pleading with hospital authorities to save him; a mother lying next to his dead son in a hospital bed are among the several haunting visuals that have emerged from the stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday. The crowd frenzy to see the popular actor up close turned into a tragedy and left 40 people, including 10 minors, dead and around 100 injured.

Two-year-old Dhuru Vishnu is the youngest victim of the tragedy. In a video, his father was seen on his knees and crying for help inside a government hospital. Even a hospital staff member who was standing behind him was moved to tears by the father's wails.

Another video showed his inconsolable mother screaming in disbelief and pain, looking at his son's body wrapped in a white shroud. The child, Dhuru Vishnu, went to the rally along with his aunt. "It was our mistake. We should not have taken a child there," she said.

Another mother was seen in lying next to his son's body, refusing to let him go.

The minors killed in the stampede are Hemalatha (8), Sailetsana (8), Sai Jeeva (4), Dhuru Vishnu (2), Sanuj (13), Dharanika (14), Pazhaniammal (11), Kokila (14), Krithik (7) and Kishore (17). Most other victims are also in their 20s and 30s. A man and woman, both 24, were also among the victims. They were set to get married soon.

A crowd of tens of thousands had gathered in the Karur district to attend the rally by Vijay - one of Tamil Nadu's most successful actors. He was campaigning for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party ahead of state elections early next year.

The aftermath of the tragedy saw chaos, confusion and multiple heartbreaks with families of those killed and injured in the stampede rushing to hospitals.

As per Tamil Nadu police, nearly 27,000 people had gathered at a public road to see the politician while his party had only sought permission for a crowd of 10,000.

The 51-year-old halted his speech as several in the crowd fainted. He was also seen tossing water bottles to the public before the panic broke out. He later resumed his speech, even as ambulances were seen entering the rally site to take the victims to hospitals.

Moments before the stampede broke out, police baton-charged the crowd gathered at the TVK rally as ambulances made way to those who had fallen.

The situation soon turned chaotic as many in the crowd fell down.

In disturbing videos, screams of women and children, trapped amid a sea of people, could be heard. Several were also seen trying to help those who had fallen.

A young girl who was caught in the chaos was seen gasping for air. People were seen sprinkling water on her face. A woman was also seen asking her to drink water.

Police repeated lathi-charge nearly an hour following the stampede to chase away the remaining crowds from the venue.

Vijay left the district for Chennai without issuing a statement. His first reaction came hours after the tragedy unfolded, drawing criticism from the ruling DMK.

"I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures," he said. He also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Another telling photo that emerged from the stampede site was of mounds of footwear, pieces of clothes, red-yellow TVK scarves and other belongings left behind by the rally attendees.

The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. A case has also been filed against TVK office-bearers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The TVK, meanwhile, has approached the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, seeking a CBI or an independent probe into the stampede.